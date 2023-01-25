Entertainment
Lockdown In North Korea Due To Increasing Covid 19 Infections

   Published Date : Jan 25, 2023 12:33 IST  

Representative Image

Representative Image

There have been reports that a lockdown has been implemented in the capital of North Korea due to the increase of corona spread.

The North Korean capital, Pyongyang, has been under a curfew until Sunday as the number of people suffering from the suffocating disease continues to rise.

During the first wave of Covid 19 in 2020, North Korea was not affected much. But last year, for the first time, there were reports that the corona disease had spread in North Korea. However, North Korea announced that it had defeated the corona in August.

In this case, the number of people suffering from fever and shortness of breath in Pyongyang has been increasing for the past few days. Due to this, a lockdown has been implemented across Pyongyang for 5 days from today. 

