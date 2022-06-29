Mukesh Ambani Resigns, Akash Ambani To Head Reliance Jio

Former Reliance Jio director Mukesh Ambani has resigned from his leadership post. Following this, Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani was appointed as the Chairman of Jio.

Reliance Jio, which entered the Indian telecom market in 2016, has become a leading company in a short period by offering free calls and affordable data to its users. It has surpassed the investments made by Geo and is currently making huge profits. Geo's net income rose 22.9 per cent to Rs 4,313 crore in the last quarter of fiscal 2021-22.

Mukesh Ambani has three children. Eldest son Akash and daughter Isha are twins, and the Youngest son is Anand. All three were educated at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School run by the Ambani family in Mumbai. Many celebrities' kids are educated in this school, and it is said it is the costliest school.

Akash completed his schooling and studied Economics at Brown University in the United States. On the fourth day of graduation, he joined Reliance as a director in 2014.

Akash, who is interested in technology, immediately joined the Reliance Jio Team as Head of the Planning Division. At that time, Akash decided to offer Jio service on the 4G network, as other companies only offered 2G and 3G services. Reliance Jio revolutionized the Indian cell phone and entertainment market with that decision. Akash has also been instrumental in its subsequent ventures as jio Chat, jio Cinema and jio TV. Following this, Mukesh Ambani's daughter is set to be Chairperson of Reliance Retail.