NASA DART Spacecraft Successfully Changed Path Of Asteroid

Astronomers have long been investigating the possibility of early detection of meteorites and asteroids coming towards the Earth and the possibility of preventing and diverting them from hitting the Earth.

In this situation, NASA's DART spacecraft discovered that an asteroid named Didymos Binary was coming towards the world and that there was a possibility of danger to the Earth.

This 'DART' spacecraft was launched to detect and defeat future threats orbiting the Earth. NASA has created a separate system to monitor and warn of asteroids and asteroids approaching the Earth. The system also sends separate spacecraft to intercept and destroy approaching asteroids.

The meteorite Dimarphas orbited at a distance of 68 million miles from Earth. NASA planned to hit the 525-foot-wide 2,500-foot-wide object and divert the path.

Through DART, it crashed at a speed of 15,000 miles per second. It hit right. NASA said the asteroid's orbit was modified and deflected by 32 minutes.