The day after Kim's appearance, the North Korean army fired on the border with South Korea. Yes, the North Korean President Kim Jong Un appeared yesterday in public.

Notably, he did not attend the birthday party of his grandfather, known as the "Father of the country". Also, Kim Jong did not attend public events for the past three weeks. Since Kim Jong Un was quarantined for nearly three weeks, various speculations and false statements were roamed all over Korea stating his brain death due to the severity in CoVid-19.

The media has wondered who will be North Korea's next chancellor, claiming that his health is too bad to stand up for. Despite various reports about Kim Jong Un's health, South Korea has denied it. It is unknown why North Korea fired on South Korea at this juncture.

South Korea's military commander says, "North Korea has fired on South Korean military bases several times. However, the South Korean army suffered no casualties or loss. In retaliation, we fired twice. Then we warned them. They don't know why they suddenly opened fire on our country's military".

In 1953 a ceasefire was signed between the two sides to ease the tensions at borders and maintain peace. However, the two countries are technically fighting till date. During the war, the fragmentation bombs and barbed wire were set up in the border areas between the two countries.

Seoul is said to have severed ties with Pyongyang, as North Korea does not comply with most agreements. Kim Jong Un's appearance the next day was a tense situation in the region.

US President Trump has expressed his satisfaction that North Korean President Kim Jong Un has returned to normalcy. Since late last month, various reports have surfaced that Kim has died of health.

To put an end to this, President Kim Jong Un participated in the opening of a fertilizer plant two days ago with the ribbon cutting. US President Trump has tweeted that he is happy to see North Korean President Kim Jong Un come back to health.