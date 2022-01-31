North Korea Successfully Tests Most Dangerous Missile Capable Of Striking Guam

North Korea successfully tested a highly dangerous missile yesterday. Tensions are running high on the Korean Peninsula as North Korea tests a missile for the seventh time in a single month by Pyongyang.

South Korea, which has been closely monitoring missile tests in North Korea, has warned that North Korea could test a long-range nuclear weapon next month. North Korea has successfully tested one of the most powerful missiles since 2017, according to reports.

The superpower countries have imposed sanctions on North Korea for continuing to test nuclear weapons. The North Korean government is making efforts to strengthen its nuclear weapons in the face of growing economic problems. The South Korean government says the missile tested today will have a range of about 2,000 km and a range of about 800 km in half an hour.

The Japanese government has warned that the missile could launch an intercontinental ballistic missile. At the same time, criticisms have arisen that North Korea has a lot of internal problems and that President Kim Jong Un's government is unnecessarily engaging in such missile tests in an attempt to divert attention. Neighbouring Japan and South Korea have said the missile, which was launched from the north coast, flew for about half an hour and was awake off the coast of Japan.

Food prices in North Korea have hiked Following the economic downturn, North Korea has resumed trade with China. Following this, China and its ally Russia are in favour of North Korea. In that sense, the two countries are blocking new sanctions on North Korea.