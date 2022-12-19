Entertainment
Science News
World News
Home
HomeWorld News

ads

Pope Francis Says He Signed Resignation Letter In Case Of Health Impediment

   Published Date : Dec 19, 2022 12:28 IST  

World News
Image Credit: Vatican News

Image Credit: Vatican News

Pope Francis has announced that he has tendered his resignation within days of his election. Pope Francis is revered as the head of the Catholic Church in Rome. He celebrated his 86th birthday very recently and has been suffering from health problems.

In this situation, Pope Francis, who gave an interview to Spanish media, said that within a few days of his election as the Pope in 2013, he submitted a letter of resignation citing health problems. He said, 'I had already given my resignation letter when Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone was still Secretary of State.'

"I signed the resignation and told him, 'In case of medical impediment or whatever, here's my resignation. You have it," "I think that at my age and with this limitation, I have to save myself a little bit to be able to serve the Church. Or alternatively, to think about the possibility of stepping aside.

Pope Francis Says He Signed Resignation Letter In Case Of Health Impediment

Other News
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Netflix Documentary Debate

 Daniel McCarthy

World News

Berlin Giant AquaDom
AquaDom: Berlin Largest Tropical Fish Aquarium Explodes

 Daniel McCarthy

World News

Image Credit: Vatican News
Pope Francis Says He Signed Resignation Letter In Case Of Health Impediment

 Daniel McCarthy

World News

About Us | Disclaimer Policy | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us

MicroCap Observer © Copyright 2022. All Rights Reserved.