Portugal Health Minister Marta Temido Resigns After pregnant Indian Tourist Dies

Portugal's Health Minister Marta Temido resigned after the death of a 34-year-old pregnant Indian tourist in Portugal.

A 34-year-old pregnant Indian woman tourist was admitted to Santa Maria Hospital after suddenly falling ill. There, she was transferred to São Francisco Hospital due to no vacancies in the neonatology treatment. Due to this, she could not get timely treatment, and so she dies.

Portugal's Health Minister Marta Temido, who took responsibility for the incident, resigned. Marta Temido resigned as a minister within 5 hours of the news of the death of a pregnant woman from India. Temido's resignation was accepted, and Prime Minister Antonio Costa congratulated her for her service while announcing that the government would continue with changes to fortify the healthcare system. The government said that Marta Temido had realised that she no longer had the conditions to remain in office.