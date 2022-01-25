President Joe Biden Caught On Hot Mic Insulting Reporter Peter Over Inflation Query

President Joe Biden spoke to reporters Monday at the White House in Washington, DC. The video of President Biden insulting a reporter who questioned about inflation in the United States has caused a great stir.

For the past two years, corona waves have paralyzed the nations of the world economically. Thus many countries declared a curfew. As a result, the nation began to print more and more money to cope with the economic and financial crisis. Thus the price hits the peak, especially in the United States.

In this situation, the video of US President Biden swearing at a reporter who questioned the rise in prices has caused a great stir. President Biden spoke to reporters Monday at the White House. At the end of the show, Fox's correspondent Peter Ducey questioned the unprecedented rise in prices.

Unaware that the mike is on, President Biden scolded Fox News reporter Peter Doocy with bad words. The press did not say anything at the time as no one noticed it. However, the video has caused quite a stir on the Internet.

The incident, in which President Biden insulted a reporter without directly answering a question about inflation, has caused a great deal of controversy. No one initially denied or commented on the incident. The incident sparked controversy, with President Biden later phoning a reporter and apologizing.