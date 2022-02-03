Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is ready to hold further talks with Western countries to ease tensions between Moscow and Ukraine.

Russia has opposed the inclusion of Ukraine, an Eastern European country, in the NATO North American and the European bloc. Russia has deployed more than 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine in a bid to defuse tensions. The United States sent a letter to Russia to defuse tensions.

Russia also sent a letter in response. In this terms, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia wants to ease tensions in Ukraine. Therefore, considering the security of all countries, we are ready to hold further talks with the West on the issue of Ukraine. Russia has no plans to attack Ukraine, he said.

This is expected to end the Ukraine crisis soon. In guerrilla training in Ukraine, more than a million Russian soldiers are stationed near the city of Kharkiv. If Russia goes to war, the Kharkiv people will be the first to suffer. In turn, table tennis player Victoria has been teaching guerrilla warfare training to the city's women.

The United States has sent troops in support of Ukraine, including the United States and Britain. It has been reported that US President Joe Biden is to send another 3,000 troops. Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the United States of using the Ukraine issue to limit Russia.

The Russian president's speech comes as the Ukraine issue has been on fire for the past month. The talks underscore the fact that the invasion of Ukraine will not take place as soon as Western nations fear, and that there is still room for diplomatic talks.