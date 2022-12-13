Entertainment
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Netflix Documentary Debate

   Published Date : Dec 13, 2022 15:41 IST  

The second trailer for the television documentary on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of England has been released. Netflix has produced Harry and Meghan-themed documentary series. This is said to feature information about Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship and relations with the royal family. 

Prince Harry claimed in the movie teaser that the British royal family is allegedly willing to lie to protect Harry's brother Prince William. Following the trailer's release, many controversies are breaking on social media.

Harry & Meghan's documentary beautifully projected their love on screen. Their royal life, marriage, ups and downs, and happy and hard times are screened in the series.

