Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Elizabeth II Buried In Windsor Next To Prince Philip

As Queen Elizabeth II of England passed away on the 8th, her body was laid to rest in Scotland near her husband, Philip. It was then brought to London and honoured by the royal family at Buckingham Palace.

Following this, public tributes were held at Westminster Hall in the Parliament complex. Lakhs of people stood in long queues for hours to pay their respects.

Following this, the funeral rites started yesterday afternoon. A public holiday was declared across Britain. After the royal family paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth's body in Westminster Hall, the funeral procession began in the hearse used at the death of the Queen's father in 1952.

More than 2,000 people paid their respects to the body of Queen Elizabeth, which was brought to the Westminster Church complex, including Indian President Droupadi Murmu, American President Joe Biden, and other important personalities.

The funeral procession began with cavalry honours as the Royal Vault prepared for Queen Elizabeth's burial. The Queen's body was taken to Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest. Then lakhs of people gathered on both sides of the road and bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth.

Finally, the body of Queen Elizabeth II was moved to the Royal Vault. Private prayer was held there, attended only by his family members. Queen Elizabeth's body was later buried next to her husband Philip's grave. Finally, the National Anthem of England was played in Westminster Abbey.