Queen Elizabeth II Secret Letter To Australia Can't Be Opened For 63 Years

Queen Elizabeth II reigned as Queen of England for more than 70 years. The Queen, who had been Queen since 1952, died last Thursday after undergoing treatment for failing health. The late Queen Elizabeth II of England wrote a secret letter to her native Australia in November 1986.

In it, she mentioned the address of the people of Sydney. However, the letter is kept under lock and key in a valuables room in a historic building in Sydney. Seven News Australia reported that no one, including the Queen's staff, knew what was written in the letter.

Because the letter is hidden in a glass case in a safe place, one thing is certain. It will not be opened until 2085. Because the letter mentions the Mayor of Sydney and pleases open it on an auspicious day of your choice in the year 2085. It is said to convey my message to the people of Sydney.

Sydney siders will have to wait another 63 years to find out what the letter will contain, as the late Queen Elizabeth was Australia's longest-serving head of state.