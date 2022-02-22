Russia Will Be Severely Retaliated, US Response in UN Meeting

In a sudden announcement on the Ukraine issue, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the rebel-held provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine would be recognized as separate cities.

Due to this announcement, the tension in the Ukraine affair increased even more. The United States and its allies have strongly opposed the move, with U.S. President Joe Biden announcing sanctions on pro-Russian regions in Ukraine.

The U.N. Security Council The Security Council convened an emergency meeting today. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Representative to the United Nations, addressed the gathering.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin's move is a clear attack on Russia's territorial integrity and sovereignty over Ukraine. This is the U.N. Security Council in Ukraine. It is an attack on the status of the member state. This is a violation of the basic tenets of international law.

Russia sought to create an excuse for Ukraine to provoke war. The move is Russia's attempt to invade Ukraine. This has created a Porsche environment. If Ukraine becomes more occupied, its consequences will be significant around the world, and there will be a refugee crisis across Europe.

The United States will take further steps to hold Russia accountable for its clear violation of international law. Russia will retaliate strongly for the further occupation of Ukraine. The United States and its allies are clear on this position. No one can stand on the sidelines at this time."