Sri Lankan President Escaped From His Country and Still Searching Shelter

   Published Date : Aug 10, 2022 16:24 IST  

World News
Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

People's protests against the government in Sri Lanka have been going on for months. A severe economic crisis followed by the scarcity of food, fuel and essential commodities and rising prices has put people in great distress. 

People have been protesting for months due to the economic and financial crisis in Sri Lanka. They intensified their protests against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government. 

In this context, thousands of people gathered in front of the Sri Lankan President's House on July 9 and participated in the protest. After this, protesters entered President Gotabaya's house in Colombo and smashed the house. 

However, Gotabaya escaped with his family to the Maldives on July 13 in an army plane before the protesters arrived. After that Gotabaya Rajapakse went to Singapore and his Gotabaya's visa expires on the 11th tomorrow. 

After this, he has to leave Singapore. The Sri Lankan government has requested permission to allow Gotabaya Rajapaksa to stay in Singapore for a short period of time. 

In this situation, information has come out that Sri Lanka's former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is going to seek refuge in Thailand tomorrow from Singapore. There are reports that he is planning to take refuge in Thailand temporarily.

