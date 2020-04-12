Stimulus Money USA: Track Your Money Status in IRS

From Good Friday, Americans, apart from the fear of coronavirus, are now talking about its stimulus payments. Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms are abuzz with those who have received payments and those asking about when they will get it. It is because of the millions who have lost their jobs and sitting idle at home. They want the stimulus payment as early as possible. The IRS is providing them an option now to ensure their payment. Also, from April 17, they are releasing a Get My Payment app to track their stimulus money.

The US Treasury and the IRS internal revenue service together have done an excellent job or releasing the payments from April 9 itself. People who filed their tax returns for 2018 or 2019 are only getting their bank accounts credited with the direct payment from the IRS. But for the millions of nonfilers who do not file tax returns due to low income are the most eager people to know about the stimulus and also in bad need of it.

Americans Be Aware of Scammers to not let them Steal the Coronavirus Stimulus Payments

Coronavirus had affected only these nonfilers more than the others as they are among the more than 10 million people who have filed for jobless claims. Since they do not have much savings, they are the ones who need the stimulus amount to meet the daily needs in this coronavirus hit worst times. The IRS is now providing them with an option to provide the payment information to get the economic impact payment. The information will help to fill Form 1040 and send it to IRS for payment.

The simple steps about Stimulus Money information