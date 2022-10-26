Suella Braverman Appointed As Home Secretary In Rishi Sunak Cabinet

Indian-origin Suella Braverman has been re-appointed as Britain's Home Secretary. Suella, the Home Secretary in the cabinet of Liz Truss, the former Prime Minister of England, resigned from her post, saying that she had made a mistake and violated the government's rules.

Subsequently, after Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned from her position, Indian-origin Rishi Sunak was chosen as the new Prime Minister. Suella Braverman was the Attorney General in former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cabinet and the Liz Truss cabinet as the Home Secretary.

Even though she is of Indian origin, she was controversial when she said that Indian immigrants were breaking the rules and staying in England.