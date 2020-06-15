2012 Prediction was Wrong. The World Will End this June 21, Says A New Mayan Doomsday Theory

In the time of the world mourns in grief, some conspiracy theorists consider that "finally, the end of the world is here!" Do not doubt it. Indeed, it's all again the Mayan Calendar and the theory of doomsday. According to the Mayan Calendar and the end of the world is next week, June 21, 2020.

The recently rounding doomsday theory put forward another shocking theory. As per the new suggestion, today, we should actually not in 2020 but literally in 2012. It may sound a little creepy, but scientist Paolo Tagaloguin has calculations to back the theory.

According to the scientist, as the Gregorian Calendar was considered easy to track time and date, humans started to follow it only since 1752. Before that, there was Julian. But, somehow, every year, we lost 11 days to bring into the count since the year we started counting days with the Gregorian Calendar if we considered Julian calendar. Notably, the Julian and Mayan Calendar were the most popular before the Gregorian.

Following the Julian Calendar, now adding all the remaining 11 days, we get 2,948 days. Dividing the sum number with 365, we get 8, which means eight years. Subtracting the eight years from 2020, we get 2012. Tada! We are in 2012 again to realize the flow of time can be reversed like this too.

This new theory can allegedly be named as an alternative reading of Mayan Calendar. Back in 2012, flocks of people sieged Guatemala to witness the world ending. But nothing like that happened on that day.

When the 2012 conspiracy emerged back in 2012, NASA threw off the claim as evidenceless and had no scientific background. Apart from NASA's critics, there was no significant destruction happened that year to signify that armageddon. Hence the theory came down that year with millions of mockery.

Times changed. It seems the situation has changed a little bit in 2020(2012 actually). Now, there has a significant indication for the Mayan doomsday. All thanks go to the COVID-19.