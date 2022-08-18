Thylacine: Scientists To Take Efforts To Bring Back Tasmanian Tiger

Australia's 'Tasmanian tiger' is one of the world's most endangered animals. These are also known as the thylacine. The last known one officially called a thylacine, died in the 1930s. And now, Scientists are working on resurrecting the Tasmanian tiger.

The Tasmanian tiger appears like a cross between a wild dog with a tiger. This tiger species became extinct due to poaching and disease. The world's last Tasmanian tiger died in 1936 at a zoo in Tasmania, Australia. In this situation, scientists from Australia and the United States have embarked on an effort to bring the extinct Tasmanian tiger species back to earth using stem cell and gene editing technologies.

The idea to bring back the Tasmanian tiger has been around for over 20 years. This latest project is a joint effort between scientists from the University of Melbourne in Australia and a research institute based in the US state of Texas.

Speaking about this, Professor Andrew from the University of Melbourne, Australia, said, "For this purpose, we are going to isolate the stem cell of an animal with the same gene structure as the Tasmanian tiger. Then we need to use gene editing technology. We hope to be able to see the Tasmanian tiger again in 10 years."