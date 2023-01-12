US First Lady Jill Biden Has Been Successfully Treated For Cancer

It has been reported US President Joe Biden's wife, Jill Biden, has been successfully treated for cancer. The White House has announced that Jill Biden recovered from a life-threatening condition after removing two cancerous tumours.

Jill Biden (age 72), who had cancer, was admitted to the National Army Hospital in Maryland yesterday for surgery. While Joe Biden returned to the White House after being in the hospital for about 9 hours, it is reported that Jill Biden is also expected to return home by this evening.

Jill Biden was diagnosed with cancer in her right eye during a routine check-up on January 4th. Subsequently, on Wednesday, cancer was detected in the breast and left eyelid area.

According to the White House statement, Jill Biden is currently under the observation of doctors. She is in good health, and the cancerous tumour in the left eyelid is being monitored.