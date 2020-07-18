World News
Technology News
Health News
Science News
Home
HomeWorld News

ads

U.S people began testing positive to the mosquitoes West Nile Virus

   Published Date : Jul 18, 2020 23:40 IST  

World News
U.S people began testing positive to the mosquitoes West Nile Virus

U.S people began testing positive to the mosquitoes West Nile Virus

Mosquitoes helping West Nile Virus contracts 22 people of Miami-Dade in the U.S. amidst CoronaVirus. Amidst CoronaVirus, U.S people began testing positive to the mosquitoes West Nile Virus in Bay shore's Suffolk County, Travis, Williamson Counties and Miami-Dade.

U.S. Health officials collected Mosquitoes samples and tested positive to the virus since May. The contractions began right after in two persons of Miami-Dade. However, other areas such as Travis, Williamson County and Bay Shore did not contract in humans urging the Public Health officials to create more awareness about the spreading of virus disease through mosquitoes.

The case tested positive in Bay Shore's Suffolk County on July 9, 2020. On the other side, this type of virus carried by mosquitoes in Williamson County found in the Southwest Regional Park remains anonymous yet. Meanwhile, in Travis, the same West Nile Virus is carried by the pool of mosquitoes in northwest Austin this summer season as per the report of Austin Public Health officials.

Recently, 4 new people got contracted to the West Nile Virus carried by mosquitoes hiking the total number to 22 till today. The counties alert the public to mosquito-borne illness and the main fact is no vaccine has been developed yet to cure the ailment. Already CoronaVirus with zero vaccines is hitting hard as a pandemic taking more lives.

This virus poses less than 1 percent chance of fatality in humans. But the symptoms such as Fever, fatigue, skin rashes and headaches prevails when an individual contracts to the West Nile virus.

Stagnated water is the breeding ground for the mosquitoes and Health officials around the infected counties advise people to drain and cover the water standing parts around the living areas. Also, the officers informed to throw the old usages such as drums, tanks and seal water standing corners in all the houses and workplaces.

Public Health Officials also issued an advisory stating the common people to use mosquito repellents such as DEET, cover their hands and legs with protective masks to stay away from mosquito bites.

U.S people began testing positive to the mosquitoes West Nile Virus

Other News
Egypt, working to restore tourism while maintaining the anti-coronavirus measures
Who will win the COVID 19 vaccine race? Will Moderna's COVID 19 vaccine stop the pandemic?

 Daniel McCarthy

World News

Bubonic Plague: Next Epidemic in China after CoronaVirus. Photo CDC
Bubonic Plague: Next Epidemic in China after CoronaVirus

 Amy Walsh

World News

Walmart Distribution Center Shootout. MIKE CHAPMAN/RECORD SEARCHLIGHT
2 people, both victim and suspect dead with 4 others injured in Walmart Distribution Center Shootout

 Amy Walsh

World News

new coronavirus cases in the US breaking all records
Highest number of 77,300 new coronavirus cases in the US breaking all records

 Daniel McCarthy

World News

About Us | Disclaimer Policy | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us

MicroCap Observer © Copyright 2020. All Rights Reserved.