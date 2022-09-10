Entertainment
Science News
World News
Home
HomeWorld News

ads

US President Joe Biden Attends Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

   Published Date : Sep 10, 2022 10:54 IST  

World News
US President Joe Biden And Queen Elizabeth

US President Joe Biden And Queen Elizabeth

US President Joe Biden attends Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Queen Elizabeth II of England passed away on Thursday (September 9). After her death, Charles III was formally proclaimed king. Arrangements are being made for the Queen's funeral. In this case, US President Joe Biden has said he will attend this funeral.

Biden announced while meeting reporters at an airport in Ohio. He said, "I know Charles very well. I haven't spoken to him yet. I will personally attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth of England."

The White House is actively making arrangements for the President's visit to the UK. The US President's travel details will be released as soon as the UK government officially announces the funeral arrangements.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited the British Embassy in Washington. There they wrote a note of condolence on the death of Queen Elizabeth in a notebook. President Biden wrote, "We are grieving on behalf of all of you. Queen Elizabeth was a wonderful woman. I am blessed to have met her in my lifetime." "Our thoughts are with you," wrote Jill Biden.

US President Joe Biden Attends Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Other News
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II Secret Letter To Australia Can't Be Opened For 63 Years

 Daniel McCarthy

World News

Liz Truss
Liz Truss Becomes UK's New Prime Minister Defeating Rishi Sunak

 Daniel McCarthy

World News

Representative Image
US Federal Reserve Has Raised Interest Rates For The Third Time

 Daniel McCarthy

World News

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Elizabeth II Buried In Windsor Next To Prince Philip

 Daniel McCarthy

World News

About Us | Disclaimer Policy | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us

MicroCap Observer © Copyright 2022. All Rights Reserved.