US President Joe Biden attends Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Queen Elizabeth II of England passed away on Thursday (September 9). After her death, Charles III was formally proclaimed king. Arrangements are being made for the Queen's funeral. In this case, US President Joe Biden has said he will attend this funeral.

Biden announced while meeting reporters at an airport in Ohio. He said, "I know Charles very well. I haven't spoken to him yet. I will personally attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth of England."

The White House is actively making arrangements for the President's visit to the UK. The US President's travel details will be released as soon as the UK government officially announces the funeral arrangements.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited the British Embassy in Washington. There they wrote a note of condolence on the death of Queen Elizabeth in a notebook. President Biden wrote, "We are grieving on behalf of all of you. Queen Elizabeth was a wonderful woman. I am blessed to have met her in my lifetime." "Our thoughts are with you," wrote Jill Biden.