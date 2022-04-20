US Court: Wearing A Mask Is Not Mandatory On Public Transportation

The impact of corona infection in the United States has not yet fully subsided. In this situation, the Florida court has announced that the public is not required to wear a mask during a flight or other voyage in the United States.

In this case, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had mandated that the public wear a mask on public transportation, including air travel. The commission had extended the order till May 3.

There was some support for and opposition to the forced mask in this case. Florida Central Judge Kathryn Kimball Michelle, who heard the case, yesterday ordered the cancellation of the centres for Disease Control and Prevention Commission's order to wear a helmet during flights and other trips.

The judges said the courts have full power to make such a decision and that the Disease Control and Prevention has no power to compel the wearing of a mask on public transportation.

It has also been reported that it is the choice of travellers to wear a mask. Houston, Dallas and Los Angeles International Airport, which handles the most passengers, have also relaxed their rule that masks are mandatory.