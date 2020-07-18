Who will win the COVID 19 vaccine race? Will Moderna's COVID 19 vaccine stop the pandemic?

Who will win the COVID 19 vaccine race? With the world coronavirus infected cases fast reaching the 15 million mark and the death 600,000 soon, its vaccine race is now at top speed. Countries that did not take the virus seriously during the start of the year are the worst hit by it. And only these countries are now announcing one after another of succeeding in finding the vaccine.

Who is ahead to find the successful COVID 19 vaccine is the big question now. Russia last week has already announced the success of its vaccine, though the global scientific community awaits the details. Moderna and other global giants are announcing one after another of nearing the completion of the COVID 19 vaccine.

Countries that do not need COVID 19 vaccine

North Korea is one of the big ones in the 15 countries with zero coronavirus infection cases that do not need a COVID 19 vaccine. China, where the coronavirus originated, had contained the virus even after being the most populated country in the world and is now nearly back to normal.

New Zealand has declared that it has got no additional coronavirus infected cases recently. Also, many countries of the almost 200 affected by coronavirus have effectively controlled the virus. But it is the top affected countries like the US, Russia, and India, which are on the race for finding the COVID 19 vaccine fast.

Will Moderna's COVID 19 vaccine stop the pandemic?

In The New England Journal of Medicine publication, Moderna has reported that all the trial participants' evaluation had shown to neutralize antibody production. It's COVID 19 vaccine mRNA-1273 has exhibited four times more antibody production than those recovered from COVID 19. In its earlier trials in May, which was conducted only on 8 participants, it showed only antibody production only to the levels of the recovered COVID 19 patients.

But the current clinical trial conducted on 45 participants showed that almost all of them had a four-fold increase of antibodies. Also, the other famous puzzle of T-cell responses were seen in the participants as it is the vital immune system tool to find and fight coronavirus infection.

Efficacy and effectiveness of COVID 19 vaccines

Many political leaders are expecting the COVID 19 vaccine to control the coronavirus infection. But the global scientific community says a COVID 19 vaccine with good efficacy and effectiveness is only possible next year 2021. A study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine has shown computer simulation of the essential levels of efficacy and effectiveness of the expected successful COVID 19 vaccine.

Efficiency is the success percentage of the vaccine under clinical conditions, and effectiveness is that of it using real-time situations. The study confirms that the vaccine's efficacy should be 65 % and the efficiency to be above 80 %.

Who will be ahead of coming out with the vaccine is not essential is the expert's opinion. But one with the right vaccine to save people from this deadly pathogen from not getting affected again is critical.