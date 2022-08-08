Since Xi Jinping took office in China, the country has implemented many repressions. Not only are ordinary citizens affected by the crackdown, but many tech giants like Alibaba are also facing various problems due to the crackdown. Even the whereabouts of many are not known. They are accused of violations and face a series of investigations.

Limits on the number of time kids may spend playing video games, a crackdown on celebrity fan culture and restrictions on the artificial intelligence algorithms employed by internet firms are just a few of the rules. According to The Hong Kong Post, the laws were established to limit the expansion and influence of IT big shots over the previous 15 years. Yang Huiyan is currently regarded as China's richest lady.

A recently leaked report cited by the media claimed that Yang Huyan, now known as China's richest woman, has applied for European Union citizenship and obtained a "golden passport" in Cyprus, quoted by the media. It is important to note that the Chinese government continues to pursue human rights activists and anyone who supports and identifies with democracy.

Furthermore, it is becoming common practice in China to mistreat ethnic minorities. According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 6,00,000 Chinese nationals have applied for asylum in China due to Xi Jinping's restrictive policies. It is worth noting that human rights activists or anyone who advocates and resonates with democracy continue to be targeted by the Chinese government.

Moreover, oppression of ethnic minorities has become normal in China. In this case, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees has said that due to Xi Jinping's repressive policies, more than 6,00,000 Chinese citizens have sought asylum in China. Journalists from foreign countries have also faced visa problems and have been in cases of detention and deportation. In Hong Kong, more than 93,000 residents left the city in 2020 alone, whereas the figure was 23,000 in 2021.

Apart from Chinese nationals, foreign nationals are also leaving China due to strict government policies and consequent strict lockdown in the wake of the spread of the Coronavirus. Overall, it is clear that many changes have taken place abroad and domestically since Xi Jinping took office.