CDC: COVID19 is a new disease, and there is a lot to know about it and how it spreads

Coronavirus worries are far from over for the US, but politics over it continues unabated until now. Recently there was exchange of words between the former and present presidents over the management of the corona crisis. Now it is the turn of the CDC against the White House.

CDC's new guidelines for the spread of coronavirus infection has kick-started this new debate among the media. CDC, after so long confirming touching of surfaces and objects spreads Coronavirus, is now saying that it is not so. The reason cited by the CDC is due to the poor survivability of the novel virus on the surfaces.

CDC VS White House on controlling corona crisis

CDC or the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is the federal agency and the leading national public health institute in the US. It played a vital role in many previous disasters like Swine Flu in 2009, Ebola virus in 2014, and others. Even during the initial days of the Coronavirus, even before China reporting its first death on January 17, CDC cautioned about Coronavirus.

In a teleconference call with reporters, Nancy Messonnier, the director of CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, has said that Coronavirus is crucial and needs proactive preparedness. And again on February 25, she warned again, only after which president formed the White House Task Force with Mike Pence as its head.

CDC plans to find the intensity of CoVid around 25 cities by 2021

CDC new guidelines on coronavirus infection

CDC now says that COVID 19 is a new disease, and there is a lot to know about it and how it spreads. Now it is not much emphasizing the spread of the coronavirus infection through the touch of surfaces and objects as it now confirms that the virus cannot survive long on them. Now it focuses mainly on a person to person transmission with the following new guidelines

Only with close contact between people within six feet

From respiratory droplets coming from the infected person by way of him or her coughing, sneezing, or talking

When these droplets come in contact with the noses and mouths of the nearby people

Or by inhaling the droplets into their lungs

Spread through asymptomatic persons

The allegations and counter-allegations on the control of the corona crisis never seem to end, but the worst affected are the Americans. Nearly 95,000 precious lives are now lost, and counting every day, of which many could have been saved with proper measures at the right time, is the opinion of many experts.